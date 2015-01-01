|
Citation
|
Ramos AK, Girdžiūtė L, Starič J, Rautianinen RH. J. Agromed. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: A common understanding of the term "vulnerable populations" in the European agricultural context is needed. Therefore, the purpose of this paper was to identify vulnerable populations working in European agriculture.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Europe; occupational health and safety; international collaboration; vulnerable workers