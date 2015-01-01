|
Ao Y, Zhang Y, Wang Y, Chen Y, Yang L. J. Transp. Geogr. 2020; 85: e102708.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
China has entered a stage in which new rural construction and urbanization are rapidly developing. Considerable changes are occurring in rural China, and the built environment is different from that in the past; such difference directly influences the travel mode choice of rural residents. However, our knowledge on how the rural built environment influences the travel mode choice of rural residents in China remains limited. To fill this gap, this study combines on-site measurement methods, geographic information system (GIS) technology, and activity diary survey to obtain basic data regarding the built environment and the daily activities of rural residents. The multinomial logit (MNL) model is used to explore the relationship between the rural built environment and the travel mode choice of rural residents.
Urbanization; MNL model; Rural built environment; Rural Sichuan; Travel mode choice