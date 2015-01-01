SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Morgan N. J. Transp. Geogr. 2020; 85: e102734.

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

10.1016/j.jtrangeo.2020.102734

unavailable

This paper examines the influence of residential relocation on travel behaviour by studying the adoption of utility cycling among high-income earners living in Johannesburg. Qualitative analysis of a retrospective survey broadly finds that a majority of the sample (n = 39/66) started cycling as adults in contexts other than Johannesburg with higher bicycle mode share (n = 33/39). While such initial adoption of cycling in contexts where the practice was pervasive is consistent with travel behaviour research, subsequent continuation in Johannesburg with limited utility cycling profile departs from this model. The paper suggests that this may have to do with the higher degree of travel satisfaction associated with cycling in comparison to other travel modes. Further studies should explore this proposition.


Johannesburg; Mode change; Residential relocation; Utility cycling

