|
Citation
|
Weichelt B, Görücü S, Jennissen C, Denning G, Oesch S. JMIR Public Health Surveill. 2020; 6(2): e15477.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, JMIR Publications)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Injuries related to the operation of off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), continue to be a significant public health concern, especially in rural and agricultural environments. In the United States alone, ATVs have played a role in thousands of fatalities and millions of injuries in the recent decades. However, no known centralized federal surveillance system consistently captures these data. Traditional injury data sources include surveys, police reports, trauma registries, emergency department data, newspaper and online media reports, and state and federal agency databases.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
injury; agriculture; all-terrain vehicle; rural; fatality; off-road vehicle