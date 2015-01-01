|
Citation
|
Casey JL, Cservenka A. Addict. Behav. Rep. 2020; 11: e100253.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Marijuana (MJ) is the most widely used illicit substance among adolescents and young adults. Frequent MJ use has been associated with impairments in cognitive flexibility and inhibition, both of which play important roles in decision-making. However, the impact of frequent MJ use on decision-making performance is mixed and not well understood. The current study examined the influence of frequent MJ use on risky decision-making in college students, 18-22 years old.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Young adults; Marijuana; Decision-making; Iowa Gambling Task; Risk-taking