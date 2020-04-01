|
Citation
|
Piatkowski DP, Marshall WE. Travel Behav. Soc. 2020; 20: 313-321.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Adolescents engage in more risky behaviors than other age groups, including riding a bicycle without a helmet. To address helmet use, public health professionals encourage it, even passing laws requiring helmet use. But these approaches may have unintended consequences, potentially pushing more risk-prone adolescents away from riding a bike and into cars. This mode shift could lead to worse safety outcomes, not just for teens but for society in general, as a risk-prone teen driver would be more dangerous to themselves and society behind the wheel of a car than when riding a bicycle. This research is a first-step in addressing the complicated issues around helmet promotion by asking the question: are risky non-bicycling behaviors associated with bicycling and wearing a helmet while bicycling among adolescents? We test correlations between non-bicycling risk-taking behaviors (such as drug and alcohol use), bicycling, and bicycle helmet use in a generalizable sample of US adolescents. Data comes from a nationally-representative sample of 15,624 US high school students collected in 2015.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Adolescents; Bicycling; Helmet Promotion; Helmets; Risky Behavior