This research aimed to adapt the teachers', parents', and peers' Spanish versions of the Perceived Autonomy Support Scale for Exercise Settings to the active commuting to and from school context (Perceived Autonomy Support Scale for Active Commuting to and from School, PASS-ACS) among children and adolescents. In Study 1 (n = 236 students), a four-item one-factor solution of the teachers', parents', and peers' versions of the PASS-ACS was identified through an exploratory factor analysis. In Study 2 (n = 712 students), confirmatory factor analyses verified the structure and reliability of the four-item one-factor solution in the teachers', parents', and peers' version of the PASS-ACS, which remained invariant across gender. The structural equation modeling provided evidence for the predictive validity as its results supported the self-determination theory tenets. The PASS-ACS is the first valid and reliable measure to assess students' perceptions of autonomy support for active commuting to and from school from teachers, parents, and peers.



