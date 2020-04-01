Abstract

BACKGROUND: Stimulant poisoning frequently causes altered mental status (AMS) and can result in severe cerebral vascular complications. The role of noncontrast brain computed tomography (CT) in acute stimulant-poisoned patients presenting with AMS remains unclear.



OBJECTIVES: We examined the results and impacts of brain CT in acute stimulant-poisoned patients with AMS.



METHODS: We performed a retrospective single-center study that included all adult patients who presented to the emergency department with stimulant poisoning and AMS (Glasgow coma scale [GCS] score <15) between January 1, 2010 and December 31, 2017. Patients who had concomitant head trauma or who presented with focal neurologic symptoms were excluded. The primary outcome was the rate of acute abnormalities on brain CT. The secondary outcomes were to identify factors that affected the decision to perform brain CT in stimulant-poisoned patients with AMS and whether obtaining the brain CT scan itself affected the patients' prognoses.



RESULTS: The analysis included 66 patients, of whom 6 died from the poisoning. Noncontrast brain CT was performed in 31 patients and none had acute abnormalities. Patients who underwent brain CT were found to have worse GCS scores, higher body temperatures, higher intubation rates, higher admission rates, longer admission periods and intensive care unit stays, and a higher mortality rate. After adjusting for the propensity score, performing brain CT itself did not independently affect the patients' clinical outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: Nontrauma stimulant-poisoned patients presenting with AMS and without focal neurologic symptoms were unlikely to have acute abnormalities on brain CT. Patients who underwent brain CT scans had worse consciousness and greater disease severity.

