Journal Article

Citation

Buylova A, Chen C, Cramer LA, Wang H, Cox DT. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2020; 44: e101442.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)

DOI

10.1016/j.ijdrr.2019.101442

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

This study examines public risk perceptions and behavioral intentions in the event of a Cascadia Subduction Zone (CSZ) earthquake and local tsunami on the Oregon Coast. A household survey was conducted in Seaside, Oregon, a small coastal community located within the impact radius of the CSZ. This research analyzes how situational variables of hazard proximity, past experience, preparedness, perception of location relative to a tsunami inundation zone, knowledge of tsunamis, and demographic variables, along with psychological constructs of risk perceptions and self-efficacy, influence intended evacuation behaviors.

RESULTS show that risk perception and self-efficacy have a positive significant influence on the intended behaviors of immediate evacuation. In addition, physical preparedness, tsunami-relevant knowledge and location perception serve as significant predictors of immediate evacuation intentions. Being female is positively associated with pre-evacuation behavioral intentions, encompassing checking social media, collecting documents, and contacting loved ones. The results contribute to the emerging body of literature examining human decision-making processes in extreme events.


Language: en

Keywords

Earthquake; Evacuation behavior; Preparedness; Risk perception; Survey; Tsunami

