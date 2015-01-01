|
Buylova A, Chen C, Cramer LA, Wang H, Cox DT. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2020; 44: e101442.
This study examines public risk perceptions and behavioral intentions in the event of a Cascadia Subduction Zone (CSZ) earthquake and local tsunami on the Oregon Coast. A household survey was conducted in Seaside, Oregon, a small coastal community located within the impact radius of the CSZ. This research analyzes how situational variables of hazard proximity, past experience, preparedness, perception of location relative to a tsunami inundation zone, knowledge of tsunamis, and demographic variables, along with psychological constructs of risk perceptions and self-efficacy, influence intended evacuation behaviors.
Earthquake; Evacuation behavior; Preparedness; Risk perception; Survey; Tsunami