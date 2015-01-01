Abstract

Effective Disaster Risk Reduction Education (DRRE) could reduce the impact of disasters, including the loss of lives, property and damage to the environment because DRRE enables communities to mitigate and prepare for potential risks [1,2]. It is believed that universities could play a role in DRRE [3], not only emphasising the need for the inclusion of DRR in curricula for all levels of education; but also proactively teaching and sharing DRRE in communities [4]. This holistic approach widens the university's engagement in society and broadens impact of good practice. A University in the United Kingdom has initiated a project to facilitate the university's engagement in DRRE in communities. The project combined specially planned field trips and placements in an optional academic module to encourage year 2 students to deliver DRRE in primary, junior and high schools in a foreign context [5]. The project has provided opportunities for the students to develop inter-cultural competences and employability skills [6]. It also facilitated work-based learning and enhanced global learning through practice-based activities [7]. The article introduces a Higher Education (HE) engagement model for DRRE, evaluates the effectiveness of the pedagogy and its impact on students' learning. The research demonstrated positive impact of HE students engaging DRRE in the community through fieldtrips and placement. It is recommended that the HE sector develops similar models to enable universities engage in collaborative networks that allows a more effective approach for DRRE.

Language: en