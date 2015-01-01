|
Ao Y, Huang K, Wang Y, Wang Q, Martek I. Int. J. Disaster Risk Reduct. 2020; 46: e101504.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
During the decade after the 2008 Wenchuan earthquake, numerous earthquakes of different magnitudes have occurred in the affected areas. The need for immediate emergency evacuation following the occurrence of disaster was unanimously recognized by experts as the safest and most effective response of residents. Moreover, this behavior is directly influenced by residents' perceptions of disaster risk and built environment (BE). To explore the relationship between seismic evacuation behavior and perceptions of risk and BE, this study utilized a random survey in the form of a sample questionnaire in the areas most affected by the Wenchuan earthquake in 2008, combined with exploratory factor analysis and binary logistic regression analysis.
Binary logistic regression; Built environment perception; Evacuation behavior; Exploratory factor analysis; Risk perception; Wenchuan earthquake