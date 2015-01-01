SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Björnsson HK, Björnsson ES, Avula B, Khan IA, Jonasson JG, Ghabril M, Hayashi PH, Navarro V. Liver Int. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/liv.14551

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

In a recent letter to the editor, by Mohan et al. 1 , the authors make comments on our recently published paper "Liver Injury due to Ashwagandha. A Case Series from Iceland and the US Drug-Induced Liver Injury Network"2. The authors do not agree with the conclusions of the paper regarding the hepatotoxic potential of ashwagandha.2 In the paper, five cases of suspected liver injury after consumption of ashwagandha-containing herbal supplements were described.


Language: en
