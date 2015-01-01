|
Citation
|
de Kruijff LGM, Plat MC, van Dongen T, Hoencamp R, van der Wurff P. BMJ Mil. Health 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: After deployment, service members can experience difficulties reintegrating. Sustaining injuries on the battlefield can disrupt the reintegration period. The first aim was to follow-up the reintegration attitude towards family, work and on a personal level after deployment in Dutch battlefield casualties (BCs). The second was to compare their postdeployment reintegration attitude with that of healthy controls.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
mental health; rehabilitation medicine; trauma management