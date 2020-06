Abstract

Child drowning is a serious public health problem that is easily overlooked and the leading cause of child death in developing countries. In view of the fact that there are few domestic studies on child drowning, this article summarizes the current prevalence, risk factors and preventive measures of child drowning at home and abroad to provide a reference for the prevention of child drowning injuries in my country.



王一茸,蔡伟聪,雷林



摘要:儿童溺水是一个易被忽视的、严重的公共卫生问题,是发展中国家儿童死亡的主要原因。鉴于国内有关儿童溺水研究较少,本文概括了当前国内外儿童溺水的流行现状、危险因素和预防措施,为我国儿童溺水伤害预防提供参考。

