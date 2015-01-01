|
Querengässer J, Traub HJ. Int. J. Law Psychiatry 2020; 70: e101567.
PURPOSE: Within the German legal framework, if an unlawful act is committed by a substance-addicted offender, courts shall make a forensic addiction treatment order (referred to as FAT). In 2010-2015, German courts applied this rule to 14,576 individuals. The article aims to explore the development of FAT sex ratios, its relation to other criminological measures and its regional distribution - and to describe gender-related differences within the FAT population.
Epidemiology; Substance abuse; Gender differences; Forensic psychiatry; Offender treatment