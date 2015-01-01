Abstract

PURPOSE: Within the German legal framework, if an unlawful act is committed by a substance-addicted offender, courts shall make a forensic addiction treatment order (referred to as FAT). In 2010-2015, German courts applied this rule to 14,576 individuals. The article aims to explore the development of FAT sex ratios, its relation to other criminological measures and its regional distribution - and to describe gender-related differences within the FAT population.



METHODS: Yearly and state-specific sex ratios in FAT orders were calculated and related to general delinquency figures. Women were compared to men on various variables. We computed chi-square, t- and Kruskal-Wallis tests.



RESULTS: Compared to registered and sanctioned delinquency, women are steadily underrepresented, but the sex ratio differs largely among German states. Compared to men, women are 1 year older, have a less severe criminal history and a different distribution of addiction-related delinquency. Their average concurrent prison sentence is shorter, indicating less severe offences.



CONCLUSIONS: Findings largely conform to epidemiological knowledge. However, it is unlikely that these effects explain the extent of women's underrepresentation concerning FAT. Instead, FAT-application seems to be influenced by gender-related decision biases in jurisdiction. Regional differences cannot be explained epidemiologically, they seem to indicate different juridical "cultures".

Language: en