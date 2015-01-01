Abstract

A growing body of empirical research on teacher victimization indicates that it is widespread and yields negative consequences. However, limited research has investigated the relationship between teacher victimization and turnover. In this study, using longitudinal data from approximately 1,300 teachers in a metropolitan area in Texas, USA, we find that many different types of victimization - theft, physical assault, verbal abuse, nonphysical contact aggression, and in-person bullying - with varying levels of prevalence and frequency as well as multiple victimizations are significantly associated with teachers' attrition through transfer and/or career exit. Moreover, about half of leavers in our sample reported school administrators' indifference and ineffective intervention as an important reason for their career exit.

