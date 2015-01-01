Abstract

Introduction

Walking as a means of transportation can enforce a more active lifestyle and constitutes an environmentally friendly option to motor vehicles. However, in Northern countries, ice and snow tend to increase the risk of fall injuries among pedestrians during the winter. Therefore, the use of anti-slip devices, such as ice cleats or "studded footwear", has been suggested as a viable intervention in promoting an active lifestyle whilst reducing injury risk. We investigate the usage of anti-slip devices, focusing on people 50 years and above living in Sweden.



Method

We used nationally representative survey data for men and women aged 18-79 years and residing in Sweden (n = 23,168), focusing primarily on middle-aged to older adults (50+ years). We used logistic regression to identify predictors of use.



Results

Overall, our estimates suggest that 28.5 (95% CI: 27.0, 29.2) percent of the Swedish population use anti-slip devices during snowy and slippery road conditions, with usage rates increasing strongly with age (from roughly 10 percent at 20 years to 60 percent at 79 years). In addition, the results show that being female, experiencing a fear of falling, living in a municipality with a high number of snow days, and using other types of personal safety equipment increases the probability of being an anti-slip device user.



Conclusions

Our results imply that people at risk for outdoor fall injuries are high users. Even so, the number of pedestrian injuries due to slipping on snow and ice are still substantial and there are a several potential target groups for future intervention. More research is needed to determine if the devices are used correctly, and to determine the barriers to anti-slip device use in low-use populations.

