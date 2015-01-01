Abstract

Bike share schemes are increasing in popularity. During 2013, New York City (NYC) launched a bike sharing scheme, Citi Bike, to provide users with the ability to cycle around the city. How these bikes are used is useful for understanding sustainability and infrastructure needs in urban cities. In this study spatial analysis methods were used to analyze space and time usage patterns during a 12 month period. We found that bike usage varied over the months with the lowest number of rentals occurring during the winter months (N = 200,000) and highest during the summer months (N > 1 million trips). Bike use varied spatially and temporally by user type (customer vs subscriber) and gender (male vs female). Over 100,000 unique routes (origin-destinations) were identified with the top five most popular routes starting and ending at the same station location. When comparison of existing bike distributions were made with bike use patterns, supply gaps were identified. The findings are useful for enhancing infrastructure needs and provide a basis for future comparisons to be made as the system changes over time.

