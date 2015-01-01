Abstract

Globally, falls and fall-related injuries constitute a severe threat to public health at all ages. New approaches are warranted since existing knowledge and actions have failed to reduce the incidence of falls and fall-related injuries, both at work and during leisure time. The purpose of this quasi-experimental study was to investigate the impact of a 10-week supervised judo-inspired exercise program, Judo4Balance, provided in a workplace setting among men and women targeting: physical functions, activity level, fall-related self-efficacy, and techniques for safe landing when falling. A total of 79 adults from seven different workplaces in Sweden, mean age 45 years (18-68), participated in the program. The study was conducted from May 2018 to June 2019. The 10-week exercise program performed in a workplace setting improved physical and psychological functions, as well as techniques for falling safely, factors of great importance to prevent falls and fall-related injuries among men and women. Therefore, it is suggested that the judo-inspired exercise program may be an effective tool in the quest to promote health and prevention of risk factors for falls and fall-related injuries among those of working age.

