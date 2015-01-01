Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Motor vehicle collisions (MVCs) are a leading cause of death and acute disability among young adults worldwide. We performed a prospective study of young drivers involved in severe MVCs, investigating the critical events leading up to a collision with an emphasis on driver-related factors and collision culpability.



METHODS: A study was conducted in southeastern Norway of all drivers younger than 25 years who were involved in high-energy MVCs resulting in immediate hospitalization during 2013-2016. Collision investigators evaluated the exterior and interior of the motor vehicle (MV) within 24 h. Complementary information was obtained from interviews of collision victims, ambulance personnel and witnesses, from police reports, and medical records.



RESULTS: There were 145 young drivers included during a 3-year study period, representing an estimated incidence of 29 per 100,000 drivers with registered driving licenses. Ninety-two percent (133/145) were considered culpable of initiating the MVC, and only 2% of the critical factors preceding the collision were not related to the driver. There were 74% (108/145) males, the median MV (motor vehicle) age age was 14 years, and 86% (125/145) of the MVs were passenger cars. The MVCs predominantly occurred on rural roads (90%, 130/145). Among the culpable drivers, speeding behavior was the main predisposing factor in 80% (106/133) of the collisions. Driving at excessive speed was associated with single-vehicle collisions (87%, 74/85) and the presence of passengers (89%, 56/63). Compared to nonculpable drivers, culpable drivers were more often younger than 21years (66% vs 33%, p = 0.031), had obtained their license less than 2 years previously (68% vs 20%, p = 0.004), and were more likely to have been drinking or using drugs (27% vs 0%, p = 0.039). The overall rate of seatbelt use was 79% (114/145).



CONCLUSION: The vast majority of injury-causing MVCs involving young drivers are initiated by those drivers. These incidents are characterized by male drivers with little driving experience who are operating old cars on rural roads at excessive speeds. Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is also not uncommon. These issues should be targeted in future preventive measures.

Language: en