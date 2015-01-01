|
Maria-Valeria K, Stylianos T, Vasiliki P, Doxakis A, Nikolaos R, Maria L, Pavlos P. Soud. Lek. 2020; 65(2): 16-21.
(Copyright © 2020, Česká lékařská společnost J. E. Purkyně, Publisher Statni Zdravotnicke Nakladatelstvi)
unavailable
32493018
A literature review of cases of acute poisoning by petroleum and its distillates was conducted, while a new fatal case of suicide by gasoline intake is reported. Specifically, a number of studies were reviewed in order to update and summarize the relevant literature on the incidence, sociodemographic variables, method of poisoning, diagnostic - toxicological procedures, variables associated with survival and fatality on acute petroleum/gasoline intoxication.
Language: en
poisoning; suicide; forensic pathology; forensic science; acute; gasoline; intoxication; petroleum