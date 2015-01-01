|
Citation
|
Ahmadi Marzaleh M, Rezaee R, Rezaianzadeh A, Rakhshan M, Peyravi M. Iran. J. Public Health 2020; 49(3): 437-446.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Tehran University of Medical Sciences)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Due to existence of nuclear power plant sites in various parts of the world, as well as political threats in disaster-prone areas throughout the world, there is a probability of nuclear and radiation incidents. The present study aimed to extract effective criteria in emergency department preparedness of hospitals in radiation, nuclear incidents and nuclear terrorism in different countries around the world.
Language: en-us
|
Keywords
|
Emergency department; Hospital; Nuclear incidents; Preparedness; Radiation incidents; Terrorism