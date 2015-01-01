|
Eghbalian M, Moghimbeigi A, Mahmoodi M, Mohamadfam I, Mirmoeini RS. Iran. J. Public Health 2020; 49(4): 763-772.
Copyright © 2020, Tehran University of Medical Sciences
DOI unavailable
PMID unavailable
BACKGROUND: Accidents were just one of the general health problems. According to WHO forecasts (2013), deaths from road accidents will become the fifth-highest cause of death in the world by 2030. Therefore, we have attempted the application of non-parametric count models for modeling female's accident rates.
Accident; Iran; Negative binomial; Poisson; Semiparametric mixed model