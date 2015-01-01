Abstract

As in other countries, Ukraine has persistent ageing stereotypes, with old age associated with wealth reduction, financial instability and social exclusion. Shifting these negative attitudes to active-ageing and seniors' inclusion requires a systematic challenge. Not so long times ago the majority of people in their third age were unaware of active-ageing or expressed scepticism about the feasibility of creating an age-friendly community in Ukraine. Since the large-scale integration of Ukrainian UTAs into the EU agenda for intellectual, economic and social progress of society and individuals regardless of age, the changes in lifelong activities and participation in personally and socially meaningful ways for seniors caused a new outlook for them involving active vitality and optimism, confidence in intelligence, personal and social inclusion. This publication is devoted to the analysis of possible road ahead for the age-friendly community in Ukraine, negative stereotyping towards senior people from the side of business and individuals. The main goal is introducing methodology, practices and tools for the successful performance of initiative for age-friendly compass in Ukraine aimed to measure ageism in society.<

