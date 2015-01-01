Abstract

Access to workplace showers and change rooms (WS/CR) has been found to be associated with active commuting (AC). Yet it is unclear whether this extends to older workers. We examined the association between WS/CR and AC (walking, cycling) comparing older and younger workers. Data came from 53,294 respondents to the 2007-2008 Canadian Community Health Survey. Associations between WS/CR and walking and cycling were analyzed for main effects and by age and sex using logistic regression. Compared with younger ages, workers 50 to 75 years old were more likely to cycle to work if WS/CR were available (odds ratio [OR] = 1.71, 95% confidence interval [CI] = [1.13, 2.58]), though the overall and sex-related associations between WS/CR and AC were nonsignificant. WS/CR may be a promising strategy to promote AC particularly among older workers. With large numbers of middle- and older-aged adults working longer, the implications of AC for sustaining good health may be considerable.

Language: en