|
Citation
|
Nowell M, Masuda JR. Int. J. Drug Policy 2020; 82: e102774.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32512342
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Since harm reduction's origins as a grassroots, activist movement, cooperation and compromise among people who use drugs, bureaucrats, politicians, and other actors have been critical to its advancement in Canada. Critics have argued, however, that the institutionalization of harm reduction practice within the context of a politically sensitive environment has eroded its radical potential. The overdose crisis in Vancouver's Downtown Eastside (DTES) community has led to innovative harm reduction organizing that has been replicated globally. In this paper, we explore how one such intervention, the Tenant Overdose Response Organizers (TORO) program, has supported a resurgence in tenant-led harm reduction organizing in Single Room Occupancy (SRO) buildings in the DTES.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Harm reduction Overdose crisis Politics Risk environment