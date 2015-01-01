Abstract

BACKGROUND: Expanding naloxone training stands to reduce opioid-related overdose deaths. The current study assessed the prevalence of overdose response training and use of naloxone among people who inject drugs (PWID).



METHODS: Data were from a survey of PWID in San Francisco in 2018, recruited by respondent-driven sampling (RDS). Eligibility criteria were age over 18 years, injected non-prescribed drugs in the last year, San Francisco residence, and referral by another participant. Interviews collected demographic characteristics and injection-related behavior.



RESULTS: The sample (N=458) was majority male (67.5%) and over 45.5 years. Over three-fourths (76.0%) injected primarily opioids. Overall, 62.9% received overdose response training and 68.8% owned a naloxone kit. A majority (77.9%) had witnessed an overdose in the past year, of whom 55.8% used naloxone the last time they witnessed an overdose. Receiving overdose response training was significantly lower among persons of non-white race/ethnicity compared to whites (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] 0.43, 95% CI 0.27, 0.69) and higher among those who owned naloxone (AOR 6.29, 95% confidence interval [CI] 3.95, 10.02) and used syringe exchange programs (AOR 3.51, 95% CI 1.41, 8.79).



CONCLUSION: While the majority of PWID have had overdose response training, gaps and disparities persist in promotion of naloxone use.

Language: en