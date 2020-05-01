CONTACT US: Contact info
Guzmán K, Brea I. Am. J. Emerg. Med. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
PMID
32507568
Abstract
"Slime" is a popular do-it-yourself craft among children and teenagers. As its popularity increases, reports of injuries from using homemade slime have been recorded in the literature. The most common adverse effect seems to be a mild contact dermatitis. The case presented introduces an uncommon serious adverse event from exposure to slime products which ultimately required operative management...
Burn; Do-it-yourself slime; Pediatric burn; Slime