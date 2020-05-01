Abstract

Trends in the epidemiology of burn injuries had been frequently studied [1,2]. In this study, the effect of pandemic disease on incidence of burns is explored. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the government implemented lockdown measures and advised people to stay home. The decrease of outdoor activities and change in lifestyle led to decrease in burn incidence. This retrospective study compared the incidence of burn injuries reported to a regional burn centre for adults during 23rd March-6th May 2000 where the government imposed the lockdowns to the incidence reported during 23rd March-6th May 2019.



The number of burn cases reported to our emergency department was decreased by 33% during this lockdown period and the number of cases referred from other healthcare facilities to our centre was decreased by 42%.



There was 50% decrease in numbers of patients admitted to the burns ward. While the number of patients required burn intensive care admission was the same; and there was no mortality during these two periods in both years. Although we were prepared for COVID-19 positive cases, there was no burn case admitted with positive test result. Also, there was no patient admitted with self-inflicted burns during this lockdown period, while there was two in previous period.



During this lockdown, 75% of incidents occurred at home and 25% at work. While in 2019 period, 59% of incidents occurred at home, 13% at work and 28% at other places. Most of the patients admitted during this lockdown were males (75%), while males were only 46% in 2019 period. The age range...

