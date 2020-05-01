|
Farroha A. Burns 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Elsevier Publishing)
32507521
Abstract
Trends in the epidemiology of burn injuries had been frequently studied [1,2]. In this study, the effect of pandemic disease on incidence of burns is explored. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the government implemented lockdown measures and advised people to stay home. The decrease of outdoor activities and change in lifestyle led to decrease in burn incidence. This retrospective study compared the incidence of burn injuries reported to a regional burn centre for adults during 23rd March-6th May 2000 where the government imposed the lockdowns to the incidence reported during 23rd March-6th May 2019.
