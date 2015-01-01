Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Because substance misuse by older adults poses clinical risks and has not been recently assessed, we examined substance use patterns, treatment needs, and service utilization in those evidencing high-risk use.



METHODS: We identified National Survey on Drug Use and Health respondents (2015-2018) aged ≥50 years reporting multiple-occasion binge drinking, illicit drug use, prescription drug misuse, or substance dependence. Past-year psychological symptoms were assessed using validated scales.



RESULTS: The sample, representing 10.2% of community-dwelling older U.S. adults, evidenced clinically important risks: 65.2% past-month binge drinking, 27.3% mental illness, 14.3% psychological distress, 10.6% combined alcohol/drug use, and 6.5% suicidality. Treatment receipt was uncommon (27.7%), positively associated with distress, and negatively associated with binge drinking. Of those not receiving treatment, 3.8% perceived treatment need.



DISCUSSION: Findings highlight the value of substance misuse screening and brief interventions, suggesting potential treatment referral opportunities for those evidencing psychological distress.

