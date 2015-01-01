Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To estimate frequency and type of older adult fall-related injuries treated in emergency departments (EDs).



METHODS: We used the 2015 National Electronic Injury Surveillance System: All Injury Program. Patient data were abstracted from the narratives describing the circumstance of injury. Data for community-dwelling older adults (n = 34,336) were analyzed to explore differences in injury diagnosis by demographic characteristics, location of fall, and disposition.



RESULTS: 70% of head-related injuries were internal injuries, suggestive of a traumatic brain injury. Most hip injuries were fractures or dislocations (73.3%). Women had higher percentages of fractures/dislocations but lower percentages of internal injuries than men. About a third of fall-related ED visits required hospitalization or transfer.



DISCUSSION: Falls in older adults result in array of injuries and pose a burden on the healthcare system. Understanding how fall injuries vary by different characteristics can help inform targeted prevention strategies.

