|
Citation
|
Villumsen M, Grarup B, Christensen SWMP, Palsson TS, Hirata RP. BMC Geriatr. 2020; 20(1): e198.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32513121
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Accidental falls are common among community-dwellers, probably due to the level of physical activity and impaired postural stability. Today, fall risk prediction tools' discriminative validity are only moderate. In order to increase the accuracy, multiple variables such as highly validated objective field measurements of physical activity and impaired postural stability should be adressed in order to predict falls. The main aim of this paper is to describe the ≥65 years NOrthern jutland Cohort of Fall risk Assessment with Objective measurements (NOCfao) investigating the association between physical activity and impaired postural stability and the risk of fall episodes among community-dwelling older adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Older people; Physical activity; Elderly; Fall detection; Accelerometry; Physical behavior; Physical exposures; Risk prediction; Technical measurements