|
Citation
|
Kamiya D, Shiroma H, Chosokabe M, Sakakibara H, Akahoshi T, Tanaka K, Kinjo T, Gabe A, Yamanaka R, Tsukai M. J. Jpn. Soc. Civil Eng. Ser. F6 Saf. Probl. 2019; 75(2): I_1-I_8.
|
Vernacular Title
|
過疎・高齢集落における防災ワークショップの関心事に関する分析
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Japan Society of Civil Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The vunerable people to disaster are increasing in remote area. Furthermore, it is difficult to expect prompt external support. Therefore, In these areas, the importance of mutual assistance is high, and efforts such as voluntary disaster prevention organizations are important. In this study, a disaster prevention workshop was conducted for 11 communities in Kunigami village, Okinawa. Workshop conversation was converted to text data. This data was analyzed using a topic model. The analysis results in this model can clarify the concerns of each community. The differences in the interests of each community were clarified. Furthermore, the topic on evacuation is common, and the topic on support for vunerable people is large regional differences.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
topic model; voluntary disaster prevention organization; workshop