|
Citation
|
Isouchi C, Tsuda Y, Nonomura A, 磯打 千雅子, 津田 由起子, 野々村 敦子. J. Jpn. Soc. Civil Eng. Ser. F6 Saf. Probl. 2019; 75(2): I_75-I_82.
|
Vernacular Title
|
水害ハイリスク地域における地区防災計画制度の発展的活用の提案 －平成30年7月豪雨災害の避難行動要支援者対策を事例に－
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2019, Japan Society of Civil Engineers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
In this paper, the research clarified utilization of community disaster management plan system in flood high risk area. At the heavy rain disaster on July 2018, flood depth recorded over 5 meters in Mabi-cyo Kurashiki city. Casualitys were 51, about 80%of people aged 70 years or older and 44 out of 51 died at their home. The unstructured interview survey revealed the rescue activities of users conducted by small-scale multi-functional offices in Mabi-cho. The goal of this paper is to propose utilization of community disaster management plan system in flood high risk area.
Language: ja
|
Keywords
|
community disaster management plan(cdmp); disabled person; evacuation; flood disaster; heavy rain