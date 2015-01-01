Abstract

In this paper, the research clarified utilization of community disaster management plan system in flood high risk area. At the heavy rain disaster on July 2018, flood depth recorded over 5 meters in Mabi-cyo Kurashiki city. Casualitys were 51, about 80%of people aged 70 years or older and 44 out of 51 died at their home. The unstructured interview survey revealed the rescue activities of users conducted by small-scale multi-functional offices in Mabi-cho. The goal of this paper is to propose utilization of community disaster management plan system in flood high risk area.



平成30年7月豪雨災害被災地である倉敷市では，洪水による想定浸水深が5mを超える地域を有していた．特に，同市真備町では，町全体面積の約３割が浸水し51名が犠牲となった．犠牲者の年齢別では，65才以上が約88％と高齢者に集中し，死亡者51名の内44人が自宅で亡くなっている．

一方，倉敷市が実施した住民の避難行動に関する調査結果では，避難勧告・指示発令の段階で，全回答数64.8%が避難開始しており，課題は避難コストの高い要配慮者にあるといえる．

本研究では，倉敷市真備町の小規模多機能型居宅介護事業所による災害警戒時から被災時における施設利用者の救出活動に対して非構造化インタビュー調査を実施した．その結果から水害ハイリスク地域における避難行動要支援者対策について考察した．

考察結果と倉敷市地域全体の水害リスクの多寡をふまえて，現行の地区防災計画制度の発展的活用を提案した．

Language: ja