Abstract

PURPOSE



This article reviews the process of scaling up early developmental preventive interventions with criminological outcomes over the life-course, with a focus on quantifying the scale-up penalty. The scale-up penalty is an empirically based quantification of the amount of attenuation in the effects of interventions as they move from research and demonstration projects to large-scale delivery systems attempting to achieve population-level impacts.



Methods



A systematic review was conducted, which included rigorous criteria for inclusion of studies, comprehensive search strategies to identify eligible studies, and a detailed protocol for coding key study characteristics and factors related to the scale-up penalty.



Results



A total of six studies met the inclusion criteria, originating in two countries (USA and Norway) and covering a 20-year period (1998 to 2017). Studies showed large variability in the scale-up penalty assigned, ranging from 0 to 50%, with one study reporting scale-up penalties from negative to 71%. A wide range of factors were considered in quantifying the scale-up penalty, including implementation context, heterogeneity in target populations, heterogeneity of service providers, and fidelity to the model. The most recent studies were more comprehensive in their consideration of factors influencing the scale-up penalty.



Conclusions



It is important for program developers and policymakers to recognize and account for implementation challenges when scaling up early developmental preventive interventions. Further research in this area is needed to help mitigate attenuation of program effects and aid public investments in early developmental preventive interventions.



It is important to note that when researchers assign a scale-up penalty in the context of simulation models, this is not an arbitrary figure. It is based on empirical studies that have documented attenuation of program effects and the associated implementation factors in the scale-up process.



2. It is also important to note that the Perry Preschool project in particular reported large effect sizes for a range of criminological outcomes and was used in two of the six studies included in this review.



3. Later versions of the cost-benefit model, which first appeared in 2004 and 2006, substituted "scale-up discounts" with a range of adjustments to program effect sizes to account for methodological quality, the relevance or quality of the outcome measure used, and researcher involvement in the program's design and implementation. Still important to the model is an adjustment (reduction) to program effect sizes if the intervention is deemed not to be a "real-world" trial, and this is part of the researcher involvement adjustment.

Language: en