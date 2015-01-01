|
Appiah J, King FA, Fontaine MD, Cottrell BH. Accid. Anal. Prev. 2020; 144: e105591.
32521286
The use of traffic simulation to analyze complex transportation issues has become common practice in transportation engineering. The further application of microsimulation to the analysis of traffic safety in a systematic, rigorous, and controlled fashion is becoming increasingly viable as simulation models improve and tools for quantifying surrogate safety measures become readily accessible. Using a calibrated traffic microsimulation model and surrogate safety assessment model analysis, this paper examined how the risk for left-turn crashes varied as traffic conditions changed at a signalized intersection. Safety impacts for 750 unique combinations of intersection geometry, traffic, and signal timing parameters were simulated and the number of left-turn conflicts per hour noted.
Language: en
Crash risk; Traffic conflicts; Flashing yellow arrow; Left-turn phasing