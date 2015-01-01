Abstract

Estimation of one's own crossing time is an important process in making road-crossing decisions. This study evaluated the pedestrian's (esp. the elderly) ability to estimate crossing time in a field experiment. The estimated crossing time was measured by an interval production method (participants produced an interval to represent their estimated crossing time) and an imagined crossing method. The results showed that while young pedestrians generally had an accurate estimation of their crossing time, old pedestrians consistently underestimated the crossing time in both methods, especially at a wider road. What's worse, even fast walking cannot compensate for the large underestimation. Further analysis showed that although old pedestrians had the declined motor imagery ability and the worse general timing accuracy, none of them can account for the inaccuracy of estimation. These findings suggest that underestimation of crossing time may be one of the important reasons for the acknowledged risky road crossing decision-making in old pedestrians. It also calls for studies on assistive roadway designs and intervention programs targeting old pedestrians.

