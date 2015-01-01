Abstract

A growing body of literature is focused on the use of eye tracking (ET) technology to understand the association between objective visual parameters and higher order brain processes such as cognition. One of the settings where this principle has found practical utility is in the area of driving safety.



METHODS: We reviewed the literature to identify the changes in ET parameters with older adults and neurodegenerative disease.



RESULTS: This narrative review provides a brief overview of oculomotor system anatomy and physiology, defines common eye movements and tracking variables that are typically studied, explains the most common methods of eye tracking measurements during driving in simulation and in naturalistic settings, and examines the association of impairment in ET parameters with advanced age and neurodegenerative disease.



CONCLUSION: ET technology is becoming less expensive, more portable, easier to use, and readily applicable in a variety of clinical settings. Older adults and especially those with neurodegenerative disease may have impairments in visual search parameters, placing them at risk for motor vehicle crashes. Advanced driver assessment systems are becoming more ubiquitous in newer cars and may significantly reduce crashes related to impaired visual search, distraction, and/or fatigue.

