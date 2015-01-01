Abstract

Adolescent intentional and unintentional injury is commonly related to involvement in violence and transportation behaviors. While many risk and promotive factors have been identified, a cumulative assessment of such factors is less common, and this has rarely been undertaken with transportation behaviors. The study involved Australian adolescents from high schools with greater than 75% of students from low socioeconomic status (SES) backgrounds, aged 13 to 14 years (n = 826).



FINDINGS showed the presence of risk factors increased the odds of engagement in unintentional and intentional injury-risk behavior and the presence of promotive factors decreased the odds, supporting a compensatory model of resiliency. An interaction term of cumulative risk by promotive factors was a significant predictor in logistic regression analyses suggesting a protective-factor model of resiliency also applies. The research has implications for resiliency theory in the field of transportation and adds to the research on the value of compensatory and protective-factor models of resiliency.

Language: en