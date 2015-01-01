|
Citation
|
Tu YC, Chien SE, Yeh SL. Gerontology 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Karger Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32526760
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Due to declining birthrates and an increasing aging population, shortage of the caregiving labor force has become a global issue. Among various efforts toward the solution, introducing robotic products for assistance could provide an effective way to help older adults in their daily lives. As previous studies have indicated that older adults' acceptance of robots is lower than that of younger adults, enhancing older adults' acceptance of robots is imperative. Because older adults' first impressions based on a robot's appearance might affect their acceptance of the robot, we investigated the uncanny valley effect (UVE) here. The UVE refers to the phenomenon that people rate robots more positively as robots become more humanlike, but only up to a certain point; as robots approach a near-perfect similarity to human appearance, likeability drops and forms the uncanny valley. Nevertheless, evidence for the UVE came mainly from younger adults.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Older adults; Age differences; Robot acceptance; Uncanny valley