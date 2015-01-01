|
Lim MH, Eres R, Vasan S. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
32524169
PURPOSE: Loneliness is increasingly recognised as the next critical public health issue. A plausible reason for this concern may be related to emerging societal trends affecting the way we relate, communicate, and function in our social environment. In 2006, a prominent review of the clinical significance of loneliness was published. However, there has not been a comprehensive update on known and emerging risk factors and correlates of loneliness since then. Furthermore, there is no conceptual model that has been developed to better account for the complexity of loneliness and to inform the development of evidence-based solutions as we challenge the issues of the twenty-first century.
Mental health; Loneliness; Physical health; Social neuroscience; Solutions