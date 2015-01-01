Abstract

BACKGROUND: Helmets prevent head trauma in both all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and bicycle crashes. This pilot study's objective was to compare family helmet use and participant attitudes regarding helmets for ATVs versus bicycles.



METHODS: A convenience sampling of adults attending a 2017 university-sponsored health fair who had at least one child < 18 years living at home were surveyed. Demographics, frequency of helmet use, and information about factors influencing helmet use were collected. Descriptive (frequencies) and bivariate (Fisher's exact test) analyses were performed. Qualitative themes of written responses were also examined.



RESULTS: Subjects (N = 98) were 26-57 years old (mean 40 years). Three-quarters (76%) were female. The percentage always wearing a helmet riding bicycles was 63% (subjects), 58% (spouses/partners), and 51% (children), compared to 11, 14 and 37% on ATVs, respectively. Moreover, the percentage never wearing a helmet while on an ATV was 68% for subjects, 71% for spouses, and 47% for children. Despite helmet use differences between bicycles and ATVs, the importance of children wearing a helmet on these vehicles was rated highly and equally important, 9.28 and 9.58 on a 1-10 scale, respectively. Higher proportions of subjects' oldest children wore a bike helmet 100% of the time if at least one parent always wore a helmet (81%), compared to children whose parents both wore helmets < 100% of the time or didn't ride (21%) (p < 0.0001). The proportion of children wearing ATV and bicycle helmets less than 100% of the time was significantly higher if parents reported barriers to effectively enforcing helmet use than if they did not (p = 0.04 and p = 0.004, respectively). Many reported a "strict no helmet, no bike/ATV riding rule" as being most effective in getting their children to always wear a helmet.



CONCLUSIONS: This study is the first to explore family helmet use while riding bicycles vs ATVs. Although parent's belief in the importance of helmet use was high for both, helmet use was greater when riding bicycles. Further research is needed to better understand the social and environmental influences that shape parental helmet attitudes and practices in order to improve safety interventions for increasing pediatric helmet use.

