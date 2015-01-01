|
Stevens AK, Sokolovsky AW, Treloar Padovano H, White HR, Jackson KM. Alcohol Clin. Exp. Res. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
32530512
BACKGROUND: Self-reported consumption is pervasive in alcohol research, though retrospective recall bias is a concern. Fine-grained methods are designed to limit retrospection; yet, discrepancies can arise when comparing responses on fine-grained surveys with responses to retrospective surveys across weeks or months. Many fine-grained studies use both repeated daily surveys (RDS) and end-of-day (EOD) summaries, but little research has examined whether these survey types are consistent. The purpose of this study was to quantify the magnitude and directionality of discrepancy between EOD summaries and RDS and identify alcohol-related predictors of discrepancy.
Alcohol; College Students; Daily Diary; Ecological Momentary Assessment; Self-Report Discrepancy