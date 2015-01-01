|
Smith RS, Zucker RJ, Frasso R. Prev. Chronic Dis. 2020; 17: eE42.
(Copyright © 2020, (in public domain), Publisher U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)
32530396
INTRODUCTION: Natural hazards are elements of the physical environment caused by forces extraneous to human intervention and may be harmful to human beings. Natural hazards, such as weather events, can lead to natural disasters, which are serious societal disruptions that can disrupt dialysis provision, a life-threatening event for dialysis-dependent people. The adverse outcomes associated with missed dialysis sessions are likely exacerbated in island settings, where health care resources and emergency procedures are limited. The effect of natural disasters on dialysis patients living in geographically vulnerable areas such as the Cayman Islands is largely understudied. To inform predisaster interventions, we systematically reviewed studies examining the effects of disasters on dialysis patients and discussed the implications for emergency preparedness in the Cayman Islands.
Language: en