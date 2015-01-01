|
Ellis JD, Pittman BP, McKee SA. J. Subst. Abuse Treat. 2020; 114: e108012.
Non-medical use of both opioids and sedatives increases risk of overdose or accident. The purpose of the present study was to describe rates of co-use, to examine baseline characteristics and psychiatric conditions potentially associated with meeting criteria for co-occurring opioid use disorder and sedative use disorder, and to examine whether these relationships varied by gender. Participants were 330 individuals from the NESARC-III who met criteria for current opioid use disorder. Gender-stratified logistic regression analyses, accounting for the survey design, were used to identify psychiatric conditions associated with meeting criteria for co-occurring sedative use disorder.
Opioids; Co-occurring; Gender differences; Prescribing; Sedatives