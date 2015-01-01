Abstract

Non-medical use of both opioids and sedatives increases risk of overdose or accident. The purpose of the present study was to describe rates of co-use, to examine baseline characteristics and psychiatric conditions potentially associated with meeting criteria for co-occurring opioid use disorder and sedative use disorder, and to examine whether these relationships varied by gender. Participants were 330 individuals from the NESARC-III who met criteria for current opioid use disorder. Gender-stratified logistic regression analyses, accounting for the survey design, were used to identify psychiatric conditions associated with meeting criteria for co-occurring sedative use disorder.



RESULTS indicated that 16.4% of the sample also met criteria for sedative use disorder. Notably, 55.6% of the sample attained opioids through their own prescription. Of those with co-occurring sedative use disorder, 47.2% attained sedatives through their own prescription. Posttraumatic stress disorder (OR = 3.02, 95% CI = 1.40-6.51) and antisocial personality disorder (OR = 2.72, 95% CI = 1.37-5.41) were associated with co-occurring sedative use disorder among both men and women with opioid use disorder. Depressive disorders (OR = 2.12, 95% CI = 1.01-4.42) and schizotypal personality disorder (OR = 5.78, 95% CI = 2.48-13.49) were associated with co-occurring sedative use disorder in women only.



RESULTS of the present study highlight the importance of prescription monitoring, further research into gender-informed treatments, and implementation of treatments for substance use and co-occurring symptoms.

