Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Data regarding alcohol-caused health harms are required by policymakers for setting health priorities. However, these estimations are currently resource intensive, and estimates vary substantially by method. Thus, many countries, states, and regions do not track these harms. We address this limitation through creation of the International Model of Alcohol Harms and Policies (InterMAHP), an open-access alcohol harms estimator. InterMAHP consists of methodologies and program software designed to assist alcohol research teams in estimating alcohol-attributable mortality and morbidity, by region. It is available at www.intermahp.cisur.ca. Application is illustrated through updated estimates of alcohol-attributable mortality in Canada.



METHOD: Mortality counts and per capita alcohol sales were obtained from Statistics Canada. Drinking and bingeing prevalences were obtained from the Canadian Substance Use Exposure Database. InterMAHP automated the calculations of alcohol-attributable fractions (AAF) using the modern AAF formulation and a gamma distribution to specify the continuous prevalence distribution of consumption.



RESULTS: Alcohol is a leading driver of mortality in Canada. In 2016, more than 14,800 (95% CI [12,435, 17,127]) deaths were alcohol attributable, representing 5.5% of all deaths. This burden is borne disproportionately by men (79%). Among condition categories, cancer is the leading cause of alcohol-attributable mortality in both men and women.



CONCLUSIONS: InterMAHP has the potential to assist public health researchers globally in estimating alcohol harms. This open-access software was used to estimate alcohol-attributable mortality in Canada, which was shown to be substantial. Policies proven to reduce alcohol consumption and related harms should be considered to reduce this burden.

Language: en