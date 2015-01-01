|
Dewolf AH, Mesquita RM, Willems PA. Eur. J. Appl. Physiol. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
32524225
PURPOSE: Intra-limb and muscular coordination during gait are the result of the organisation of the neuromuscular system, which have been widely studied on a flat terrain. Environmental factors, such as the inclination of the terrain, is a challenge for the postural control system to maintain balance. Therefore, we hypothesised that the central nervous system flexibly modifies its control strategies during locomotion on slopes.
Language: en
Coordination; Basic activation pattern; Continuous relative phase; Neuromuscular control