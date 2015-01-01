|
Yamamoto Y, Hirano J, Yoshitake H, Negishi K, Mimura M, Shino M, Yamagata B. Psychiatry Clin. Neurosci. 2020; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
32535992
AIM: In Japan, fatal traffic accidents due to older drivers are on the rise. Considering that approximately half the older drivers who caused fatal accidents were cognitively normal healthy people, it has been required to detect older drivers who are cognitively normal but at high risk of having fatal traffic accidents. However, a standardized method for assessing the driving ability of older drivers has not yet been established. We thus aimed to identify a new sensing method for the evaluation of the on-road driving ability of healthy older people on the basis of vehicle behaviors.
aged; support vector machine; distracted driving; machine learning; automobile driving