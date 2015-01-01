|
Citation
|
Gurung M, Chansatitporn N, Chamroonsawasdi K, Lapvongwatana P. JNMA J. Nepal Med. Assoc. 2020; 58(225): 306-309.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2020, Nepal Medical Association)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
32538923
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: The period of adolescence undergoes many physical and mental changes. Changing emotional and physical status along with increasing social, family, and academic pressure lead to various impairments in the mental health of adolescents. Academic failure leads to the suicide rate in adolescents, predominantly high during the declaration of exam results which is significantly high in a rural area in comparison with urban. The study examined the prevalence of academic stress among high school students in a rural area of Rolpa, Nepal.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
academic stress; adolescents; Nepal.